Beatles hits to be played live by 500 musicians at Hastings charity event

Hastings celebrated the Fab Four on Sunday April 7 when the annual Beatles Day at the White Rock Theatre is set to raise thousands of pounds for cancer charity Macmillan.

The popular event sees local musicians interpreting songs from across the entire output of the Beatles in a wide variety of styles.

There are over 100 acts with over 500 performers playing across four stages.

Bands and artists performing include The Do Theys; Mike Hatchard; Hastings Stage School; the Lianne Carroll Big Band; Claire Hamill Band; Pass The Cat; 1066 Rockitmen; The Kytes; The Dead Rabbits; Mick Mepham; Soultown; The Fipple Consort; Freak Flag; The Rockin Ambassadors and the Ingrid Pitt Orchestra, among dozens of others.

SEE ALSO: Disaster in which Hastings fishermen died to be remembered

2019 is the 13th year for Beatles Day at the White Rock Theatre and the organisers would like to thank all of the staff for their hard work over the years.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Please make sure to visit and support as many as possible. If you’ve never been to Beatles Day, this is a great musical family day out with talented muso’s giving their time to help raise Money for Macmillan.

“This is going to be Pete Prescott’s last year organising it, come and share the music.

“Since it began in 2000 Beatles Day has raised over £275,000 to help people living with cancer in Sussex. That’s thanks to the musicians, our sponsors and volunteers and to you, the people of Hastings who support us every year – what a town!”

Tickets are available in advance from The White Rock Theatre Box Office 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk. Tickets will also be available on the door from 11:30am. No entry before 11.30am. People will have wristbands so they can come and go.

Admission is £15; £7.50, fro children aged five - 14 and family tickets for two adults and children or one adult and children, are £35.

See also: Hastings woman damaged police car

See also: Hastings man jailed for having knife in Priory Meadow shopping centre