Be part of the big picture and help students to realise their potential

Supporters of the Pestalozzi International Village Trust are being offered the opportunity to become part of a special photographic mosaic as the Sussex-based charity celebrates the achievements of its former students.

A digital mosaic is to be created out of hundreds of separate photographs of individual supporters, students and alumni as the charity highlights its impact.

Donors who have generously provided the funds to enable Pestalozzi to support the education of more than 800 young people during the last 60 years are being offered the chance to be part of this special picture.

They can send portrait photographs of themselves to the charity which will then be used as the digital building blocks to create a unique mosaic picture of current first year students.

Colour photographs can be emailed to mosaic@pestalozzi.org.uk or sent to Mosaic, Pestalozzi International Village Trust, Ladybird Lane, Sedlescombe, TN33 0UF.

The mosaic picture is part of a campaign being run in June to raise funds for the charity. The campaign will highlight the ripples of change generated by donations.

Pestalozzi’s Chief Executive Officer, Sue Walton said “During the next four weeks we are celebrating the achievements of all our alumni across the world. The mosaic will help to remind us that every student has been supported in many different ways, through the generosity of our donors as well as the hard work and commitment of their predecessors.”

The digital campaign will highlight the ripples Pestalozzi alumni have created all over the world and the differences they have made to so many people’s lives.

There are Pestalozzi alumni working with institutions such as the UN and the World Bank, and in fields ranging from medical research and environmental conservation to engineering, healthcare and education.

They bring about change in their home countries, either by returning to work in positions of influence, or by working overseas to provide financial support to their families and the wider community.

