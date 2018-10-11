Battle of Hastings will be refought in a spectacular re-enactment this weekend

The batttlefield behind Battle Abbey will once again ring out with steel against steel as the most famous clash in English history is brought back to life 952 years after it was first fought.

English Heritage is gearing up for its biggest event of the year at Battle Abbey – the Battle of Hastings re-enactment which takes place on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 October.

Thousands of visitors are expected l attend the event to witness over 600 soldiers clash in a remake of what was the most famous battle in history. Re-enactors will bring the atmosphere and tension of the 1066 conquest to life as King Harold and his Saxon army take on Duke William and his Norman soldiers in a fight for the English throne.

Visitors can set foot in the Norman and Saxon encampments to learn about life in an 11th century army and experience the sights, sounds and smells of the battlefield.

A range of superb displays will take place throughout the day, from medieval music to falconry and demonstrations of awe-inspiring cavalier horsemanship. Families can practise their skills with a bow and arrow in the have-a-go archery sessions and young visitors can become warriors themselves in the Children’s Battle of Hastings.

The showpiece re-enactment of the Battle itself takes place at 3pm on both days of the event.

Diana Evans, from English Heritage, said: “We’re really looking forward to another spectacular year of our Battle of Hastings re-enactment. This event is always incredibly popular – it’s the opportunity to relive the most important battle in English history and experience what it would have been like on the battlefield for the Saxon and Norman soldiers. It promises to be a great day out for the whole family, with plenty of things to see and do .

“With this year’s event coinciding perfectly with the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings (on Sunday 14 October), it will be an extra special way to see history come to life in the place where it happened over 952 years ago.”

Tickets are adults: £18.30; concessions: £16.50; children (5-15) £11.00; family £47.60. Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/battleabbey for more information. and to book.

