Barby says ‘thank you’ to supporters

Animal Sanctuary owner Barby Keel has announced that, despite having to cancel the charity’s major fundraiser in the summer, the coffers are full once again, thanks to the generosity of animal lovers near and far.

The charity, based at Freezeland Lane, Sidley usually holds its Summer Fete in August, however, due to the closure of Watermill Lane for roadworks and with no access for hundreds of people to safely enter or exit the sanctuary, the event had to be cancelled. The sanctuary relies on the income from the fete to see it through the winter months and as a result lost essential funds of between £10-£12,000. Barby, 82 said: “We set up a GoFundMe Appeal to help us through this financial blow and we received many donations. Yet again our wonderful supporters have come up trumps.”

The special Armistice Day window display at the Barby Keel charity shop, St Leonards Road, Bexhill SUS-180611-144339001

Cash from the sales of Barby’s second Book, ‘Gabby, The Little Dog Who Had to Learn How to Bark’, also helped. At a recent book signing, held at the Barby Keel charity shop, St Leonards Road, Bexhill. Barby sold books totalling £130 and signed many more purchased elsewhere. “I was absolutely delighted to meet so many people,” she said. “They all said they loved my books and gave me loads of hugs and encouragement. Thank you all from the bottom of her heart for supporting the animals and making me feel so loved.”

Barby’s charity shop currently has a special commemorative Armistice Day window., which includes a ‘Flanders Field’ display that Barby has made with Lilac Poppies to remember the animals of war.

https://barbykeel.btck.co.uk