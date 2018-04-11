Barbara has a ‘marvellous time’ at 100th birthday party celebrations

A St Leonards on Sea resident has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Barbara Sage, who is described as ‘a beloved resident’ by Lily Ripley, registered manager at Crest House care home, where Barbara lives, celebrated her big day with family who came from far and wide and staff who organised a celebratory party for the residents. Lily said: “Of course, the occasion was not overlooked by Her Majesty the Queen who thoughtfully sent over some kind words!”

Barbara, who was born in London on March 15, 1918, served as an officer in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and went on to carve out a distinguished career at the Foreign Office until retirement.

Barbara’s centennial birthday is just two weeks shy of the RAF’s 100th anniversary; especially poignant as several members of her family proudly served in the RAF over the years.

Lily added: “Barbara is an inspirational lady with a delightfully mischievous character. Myself, Ilker Djavi (the director at Crest House Care) and the rest of the staff, are delighted to have shared the day with Barbara and feel privileged to have done so. It was a very memorable day for us and for our residents who thoroughly enjoyed Barbara’s party.”

Barbara’s family thanked the staff for the party and said: “We had a lovely time with you all on Barb’s birthday. Thank you for the warmth of your welcome and all the care you take of her.”

Barbara enjoyed the celebrations and said: “I’ve had a marvellous time, darling, and it all looked wonderful!”