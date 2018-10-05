Baby seagull dies in woman’s arms

A local woman is asking drivers to take more care and be aware of young seagulls after a baby gull died in her arms after being run over by a car this morning.

Wendy Bowles said: “A lovely day in the Old Town was spoiled by someone in a tank of a car, running over a baby seagull in front of me.

“I picked it up but it died in my arms. Look where you are going, you can see there are baby gulls everywhere.”

Wendy’s plea, on the Hastings old Town Appreciation Group Facebook Page drew a strong response from readers with some branding gulls as disease carriers and scavengers and others springing to their defence.

