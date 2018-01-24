Awards celebrate Hastings Week

St Mary in the Castle provided the venue for handing out the awards for Hastings Week, which took place in October.

The evening started with the award of certificates for the Hastings Week Poetry Competition ‘View of the Old Town’.

Bowskill Trophy presentation ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic Jenny Handley (ex- TV presenter (Magpie) with mayor Judy Rogers SUS-180122-075023001

A panel composed of Hastings’ Mayor Judy Rogers, former ‘Magpie’ television presenter Jenny Hanley and Old Town Councillor James Bacon picked winners from over 30 entries.

First Place under 12’s was awarded to seven year old Learna Reed, with second place going to Malachy Roark, also aged seven.

The Adult Class was won by John Geater with Yvonne Rees in second place.

Cllr Bacon said: “It was such an honour to be one of the judges for the second Hastings Week Poetry Competition. I was inspired to run the competition after reading my Great Uncle Sam’s poems on Hastings Old Town. I was pleased to see the number of entries we had, as well as the quality of poems we had the pleasure to read. Well done to everyone who participated in the competition.”

Bowskill Trophy presentation ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic Yvonne Rees - Second Place Poetry Competition Adults Also pictured, Jenny Handley (ex- TV presenter (Magpie) SUS-180122-074945001

Prizes were awarded for Old Town Best Dressed Windows with a theme ‘Colours of the Cinque ports’

Voodoo Sirens, in George Street, won the Pam Browne Trophy, Little Treasures, in High Street, won the Ray Goode Trophy and Balfour and Byrom, in High Street, were highly commended.

The evening ended with the presentation of the Bowskill Trophy. The Trophy is presented annually in memory of Cyril Bowskill who, with his wife Joan, was a great supporter of Hastings Week. From a majority vote, based on public nominations, it is awarded to the person, group or organisation who has done most to promote the prestige of the week.

The trophy went to Eve Martin for her work during Hastings Week organising the schools art competition and working with Miss Hastings and her entourage.

Bowskill Trophy presentation ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic John Geater � First Place Poetry Competition Adults Also pictured, Jenny Handley (ex- TV presenter (Magpie) SUS-180122-074933001

It was presented by Hastings’ Mayor, Councillor Judy Rogers and Hastings Week Chair Nigel Hogben.

Hastings Week spokesman Ion Castro said: “Hastings Week activities go on beyond the week itself and we are already planning this year’s events”

There is more information and updates on www.1066.net/hastings-week.

