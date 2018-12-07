Award winning pub has one of the most unusual gents toilets in the UK

This has to be one of the most unusual gents toilets in existence.

The urinals in the Bell Inn at Ticehurst consist of re-purposed brass musical instruments.

There is even sheet music on the wall in front of them so if you read music you can hum as you tinkle.

But the the pub can rightly blow its own trumpet as this week it was voted Tourism Puub of the Year in the Beautiful South Awards.

The awards at the Grand Hotel Brighton saw TV and radio presenter Mark Jones, celebrate with the cream of the South East’s tourism industry. 74 businesses and tourism professionals received Gold, Silver or Bronze trophies at what has become the industry’s year end highlight.

The Bell offers accommodation and has a good reputation for its food, sourcing local produce whenever it can.

You can find out more about the pub at www.thebellinticehurst.com.

