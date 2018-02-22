Award winning local has Beer Fest

The Tower pub in St Leonards holds its first Beer Festival this weekend.

The Real Ale and Cider Festival runs from Friday February 23 - Sunday 25, from 11am.

Over 16 real ales and eight real ciders will be available and there is live music on Saturday night from 8pm.

The friendly street corner local has become a magnet for beer lovers in recent years.

It offers a wide selection of well-kept beers from small craft breweries, many of which are local to the area. As well as being named CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) South-east Sussex Pub of the Year, it has also been named Community Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year in recent years.

Landlady Louisa Gover believes its a combination of good beer , friendly knowledgeable staff and a real old fashioned pub atmosphere that has led to their success.

She said: “We pride ourselves in sourcing the best quality local beers as well as brews from further afield to give our customers a wide variety of choice, whether it be a hoppy real ale from Sussex, a full bodied real cider, a fine wine or a crisp refreshing lager.

““The pub is a well established community led boozer with customers who enjoy a get together

“There is always a good chance of being able to sample some rare and unusual beers in the Tower.”

