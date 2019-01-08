Award winning Hastings Old Town pub closes for the night as it puts staff first

The popular Crown pub in the Old Town will be closed this evening (Tuesday January 8) for the annual staff party.

The pub kitchen closes at 3pm and the pub itself closes at 4pm.

Hard working staff are rewarded with the party, which is always held at a surprise venue and has included a trip to an arthouse cinema and a cider farm.

The Crown, in All Saints Street, has already enjoyed a good start to the new year after being names as one of 14 finalists in the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition.

The Crown was also the winner of 2017’s OFM’s (Observer Food Monthly) Best Place to Drink award.

