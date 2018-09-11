Autumn Fair is a purrfect day out

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre will be holding their Autumn Fair on Sunday 23, September, 11-2.30pm.

Cat lovers are invited to support the annual free event and Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge says it is a great family day out. “Visitors will have the chance to meet the cats at the centre and see the valuable work undertaken there,” she said.

“There will be a host of activities to keep cat lovers and children busy with a variety of stalls, including pet accessories, vintage gifts, jewellery, books, art, tombola, face painting, homemade refreshments and a range of fun games for children.

“We always look forward to opening our doors to the public as it’s a chance for people to have fun whilst meeting the cats that we care for. We’d love as many people as possible to come along and support our work.

“Funds raised on the day will go towards helping local rescue cats in need.”

Bluebell Ridge, which is based at Chowns Hill, Hastings is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA which is a separate charity within the national body and is self-funded. Each year, the Branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local supporters.

For more information about Bluebell Ridge, the Autumn Fair and future events visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk