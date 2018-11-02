Author Jacqueline Wilson helps launch fostering van in East Sussex

The author of popular children’s book ‘The Story of Tracy Beaker’ visited East Sussex to help attract more foster carers in East Sussex.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson, who based a series of books in the care system, has given her backing to the latest drive to recruit foster carers in the area.

The author, who is patron of the Foster Care Association for East Sussex, helped East Sussex County Council’s fostering service officially launch its information van which will be touring the county.

Cllr Sylvia Tidy, the county council’s lead member for children and families, said: “I’m delighted that our efforts have won the backing of an author as distinguished and respected as Jacqueline Wilson.

“This will certainly help us spread the word and promote the service.”

The popular novelist also signed 10 copies of her latest book ‘My Mum Tracey Beaker’ for a prize draw to mark the occasion.

To enter into the prize draw like and share the Facebook post on East Sussex County Council’s fostering page before midnight on Friday, November 16.

The van is set to help council officers to visit a different part of the county each week to promote the fostering service, share information, and answer questions from prospective foster carers.

Cllr Tidy said: “We are very lucky in East Sussex to have a wonderful group of foster carers and supported lodgings providers who are helping to transform the lives of young people across the county.

“But we know that, with more carers, we can help even more children and young people who have not had the most positive start in life. The van will help us spread the message and answer any questions people might have about getting involved.”

With more than 50 children waiting for a placement at any one time, East Sussex County Council has taken steps to encourage more people to consider fostering.

To find out more about where the van will be stopping, and for more on foster care in East Sussex, visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/fostering