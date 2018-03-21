Audience celebrates best Hastings Musical Festival finale ever

‘Best Finale ever’ was the audience reaction to concert which brought this year’s Hastings International Musica Festival to its close at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday night.

The two Audience Prizes of £200 went to Hongming Liu, Gold Medal Winner for both Violin and Piano, and to Lacey Theatre Arts for their show stopping Tap Routine.

Visiting adjudicators had praised the high standard of performance throughout the Festival.

More than a dozen coveted 90’s had been awarded, whilst two unheard of 95’s were given to Hongming Liu, and Vinehall Junior Choir, which was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth 11 Diamond Jubilee Trophy for Outstanding Achievement.

Helen Winning, Festival Chief Executive, who presented the prizes, thanked performers, parents, teachers and the Festival volunteers for helping to make it such a success, and reminded anyone who would like to apply for a Festival Grant for Further Education to contact the General Secretary.

Chairman Molly Townson said that it had been a very happy Festival with many highlights through the three weeks. Work now begins for the 2019 Festival with the intention of making it ever bigger and better.

