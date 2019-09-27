Asbestos cement sheeting dumped in Brede, near Rye

People have been told not to touch asbestos cement sheeting which has been dumped in Brede, near Rye.

Rother District Council said it has been made aware of the fly-tipping incident in Pottery Lane.

A spokesman for the council said the asbestos cement sheeting has been dumped along a ‘half-mile stretch’ of the road.

The council is currently arranging its removal.

The spokesman added: “The asbestos content of this kind of material is very low and enclosed within the cement, so the risk to the public is very low, however we would urge people not to try to touch, disturb or move this material.

“Dumping any waste, particularly that containing asbestos, is a highly irresponsible and anti-social act which carries a maximum penalty of five year’s imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

“We’d urge anyone with any information about this incident or any other fly-tipping incidents to contact us via our website at www.rother.gov.uk or by calling 01424 787000.”

See more:

Two arrested after ‘handgun waved from car’ in St Leonards

Hastings man and Westfield pair sentenced for £3.5m fuel fraud

Extinction Rebellion to hold funeral procession through Hastings