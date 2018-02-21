Art for art’s sake, money for cats’ sake

A local charity’s inaugural art exhibition, held at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings went down a storm with visitors and raised hundreds of pounds.

RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Hastings held its very first art exhibition over four days (February 14-17) with all proceeds going towards local rescue cats in need.

Set against the backdrop of St Mary in the Castle’s magical Crypt Gallery, the exhibition included a spectacular selection of more than 50 paintings, prints and photographs, all of which had been kindly donated by some of the areas most talented local artists and cost a maximum of £45 each.

Among the visitors, supporting the event was Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers.

Speaking on behalf of Bluebell Ridge, Nikki Hawes says, though the amount raised has still to be announced, it was a brilliant event. “We had a fantastic turnout and sold many pieces of art,” she said.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the artists that kindly donated artwork and made the exhibition possible. “Also, thank you to Sean and the St Mary in the Castle team for supporting our work and allowing us to hold our exhibition in their wonderful gallery.

“Even though the exhibition has now finished, we are still getting calls from supporters to make a last minute purchase. The sale of the artwork will help the charity continue caring for unwanted, abandoned and stray cats in Hastings and Rother.”

Anyone who missed the art exhibition can view the artwork that is still for sale on the charity’s website.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but it is a separate charity within the national body and self-financing. It needs to raise more than £150,000 each year to stay open and continue its vital work. The centre helps rescue and rehome around 200 animals each year in Hastings and Rother. It also neuters hundreds of local cats and bull breeds to prevent suffering and takes in stray and unwanted cats that desperately need homes.

Visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk