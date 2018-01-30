Art exhibition is awash with talent

Art lovers are in for a special treat during February with the opportunity to grab a piece of original artwork at a bargain price at the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre’s first ever art exhibition.

The exhibition, at The Crypt Gallery, St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, February 14-17, 10-4pm, is being held to raise vital funds to help local rescue cats in need - entry is free.

One of the many spectacular pieces of original art that's up for grabs at the Bluebell Ridge Art Exhibition SUS-180130-100735001

There will be a variety of paintings, prints and photography donated by talented local artists. Bluebell Ridge’s Nikki Hawes says the artwork will cost a maximum of £45. “Purchases will help the charity continue caring for unwanted, abandoned and stray cats in Hastings and Rother,” she said. “If you are an animal lover with a weakness for art then this is the exhibition for you. We have a variety of fantastic artwork to suit all tastes and budgets. All proceeds will go towards the cats in our care.

“Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but it is a separate charity within the national body and self-financing. We need to raise more than £150,000 each year to keep the centre open and continue our vital work. The centre helps rescue and rehome around 200 animals each year in Hastings and Rother. We also neuter hundreds of local cats and bull breeds to prevent suffering and take in stray and unwanted cats that desperately need homes and we work closely with the RSPCA Inspectors in the area. Our aim is to help animals who have suffered abuse and cruelty by helping them trust again and finding them good kind homes, which they deserve.”

www.bluebellridge.org.uk