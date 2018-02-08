Arrests after police chase in St Leonards

Three people have been arrested after failing to stop during a police chase in St Leonards today (Thursday, February 8).

Police said the occupants of a white Skoda were seen to be acting suspiciously in Hatherley Road and officers attempted to stop them.

The vehicle collided with three other cars while driving from police at 12.50pm in Warrior Gardens.

Sussex Police said a 54-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 40-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug - class A, drug driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, taking a vehicle without consent, no insurance, no licence and possession of a controlled drug, namely cannabis.

They all remain in custody at this stage, police said.