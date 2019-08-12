Arrest made after men fall ill from suspected contaminated drug in Hastings

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a drug that caused himself and two other men to fall ill on Friday (August 9).

Three men were taken ill in Hastings after apparently swallowing pills from a contaminated batch of the controlled drug Xanax.

Sussex Police

They were found unconscious at White Rock, Hastings, on Friday afternoon (August 9) and were treated at the Conquest Hospital.

Two of the men, aged 40 and 54, have since been released from medical care.

READ MORE:

• Police find and arrest wanted Hastings man

• Suspected illegal immigrants spotted arriving on beach in Fairlight

• Teenager suffers head injuries after attack ‘by up to ten young people’

The incident followed an incident earlier in the week in which people had succumbed to the drug. A 51-year-old man who died on Monday, August 5 is thought to have been among those who took the drug. His death is still under investigation.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of Hastings Police, said: “We had previously warned that people were at risk from this drug and that warning remains.

“We would urge anyone who has taken these tablets to seek urgent medical attention and to safely dispose of any they may have acquired.”

Anyone with information about the drug being circulated in East Sussex is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Anglesey. They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Following treatment, Friday’s third casualty, a man aged 55, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of supplying the drug and has been bailed until Saturday, September 7 while enquiries continue.