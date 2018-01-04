Armed robbery at Hastings shop

Police are searching for two robbers who held up staff in a Hastings shop at knifepoint and stole cash.

Just before 11pm on Wednesday (January 3) the pair entered the Co-op store in Fairlight Road, each wielding a knife, and demanded cash from the till.

Three members of staff and two customers were in the store at the time but nobody was injured.

The suspects left with about £150 and were seen to leave in dark vehicle in the direction of Fairlight.

There were both described as white and speaking with local accents. One was described as 5ft 8ins tall, and stocky, and the other suspect was 5ft 11ins tall, and of slim build.

Detective Constable Rob Tillyer said: “If you were in the area at that time and saw these men or the vehicle in which they drove away, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1464 of 03/01. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”