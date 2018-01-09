Armed robberies at Ore and Winchelsea Co-op stores

Police searching for two robbers who held up staff in a two Co-op stores at knifepoint and stole cash, have released CCTV images and are appealing for information.

Just before 11pm last Wednesday (January 3) the pair entered the Co-op store in Fairlight Road, Ore, each wielding a knife, and demanded cash from the till, leaving with about £150.

Three members of staff and two customers were in the store at the time but nobody was injured.

At 9.35pm on the following evening, Thursday (January 4), police said the Co-op in Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach was robbed by what are believed to be the same two men.

Again they threatened three members of staff at knifepoint, and took £3,500 cash from the safe together with a small quantity of alcohol and and cigarettes.

Sussex Police said the staff were also badly shaken but were unhurt. There were no customers in the store at the time.

Both suspects are believed to be white and speaking with local accents.

One was described as 5ft 8ins tall, and stocky, and the other suspect was 5ft 11ins tall, and of slim build.

Detective Constable Rob Tillyer said: “A dark coloured saloon car was seen outside during both robberies.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may be able to help, including any drivers in the area whose dash-cam may have caught such a vehicle.

“If you were in the areas of these two Co-ops at those times and saw these men or such a car, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Giraffe.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”