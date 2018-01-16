Appeal for runners to support charity

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings is appealing for runners and supporters to take part in the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday, March 18 and help raise much needed funds for the charity.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, however it is a separate charity within the national body and is self-financing. Each year the Branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the centre open and relies heavily on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups to continue their vital work.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager Bluebell Ridge said: “Our aim is to help animals who have suffered abuse and cruelty by helping them trust again and finding them good kind homes.

“Every cat is given a health check, blood test, inoculations, microchipping and neutering where necessary, which costs us an average of £150 per cat and we care for over 200 cats each year.

“If you would like to help us raise funds, we would greatly appreciate your support, with every pound going towards the cats in our care.”

Those who would like to run the Hastings Half Marathon for Bluebell Ridge are asked to book a place at: www.hastings-half.co.uk, email bluebellridge@outlook.com or call 01424 752121. For more information, visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk