Appeal for ramblers to join 1066 charity walk

St Michael’s Hospice is calling all keen ramblers to put their best foot forward this autumn and sign up to the annual 1066 Charity Walk.

The event, which will raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice and the Rotary Club of Battle, takes place on Sunday, September 30. A hospice spokesperson said: “This event is the perfect opportunity for keen walkers to dig out their hiking boots and enjoy one of three walks through parts of our stunning 1066 country. The three walks are 4, 9 or 16 miles long with complimentary refreshments at the finish line. Walk pass well known historical sites, such as; Ashburnham Forge, Herstmonceux Castle and Battle Abbey (the finishing point for all the walks).” For more information call 01424 457985, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/1066 walk