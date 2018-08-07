Appeal for photos for a special 150th anniversary

St John the Evangelist church, Hollington, is appealing for local residents to look through their old photographs and help them with a special exhibition as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations the church will be mounting a photographic exhibition in early September to highlight the life of the church over the last century and a half.

A spokesperson for the church said: “If any Hastings Observer readers have photographs of events, weddings, baptisms, theatre or musical performances at any time over the last century the church would be delighted to include them in the exhibition.

If any readers have photographs they would like to submit, or for further information email: newsletter@stjohnshollington.co.uk