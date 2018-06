Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Hastings man.

Thomas Balmforth, 32, went missing from Hastings yesterday (Wednesday, June 20) around 2.30pm.

Police said he is white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with short dark brown hair.

Thomas was last seen wearing a light coloured top and Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

If anyone sees Thomas or has any information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101, quoting reference 1421 of 20/06.