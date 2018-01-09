Appeal for artists to donate to cat charity’s exhibition

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Hastings is appealing to local artists to donate a piece of their work to their first fundraising art exhibition.

The exhibition will be held The Crypt Gallery, St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, February 14-17. Speaking on behalf of the charity, Nikki Hawes says they hope the exhibition will raise awareness and funds to enable them to continue caring for unwanted, abandoned and stray cats in Hastings and Rother. “The charity is looking for artists kind enough to donate a piece of art in any media, including painting, print, photography or mixed media,” she said. “It does not have to be animal linked and can be any genre. Artwork will be priced at £45 or less, with all proceeds going towards helping the cats at the centre.”

Throughout the fundraiser, Bluebell Ridge will highlight artists who kindly donate art on their social media pages and hold a special viewing where artists are welcome to promote themselves. Nikki added: “If you’re a hobby artist or a professional artist, we would be overjoyed if you would kindly donate a piece of art and help your local RSPCA Branch, which is a separate charity within the national body and is self-financing. Last year, we helped to rescue and rehome over 200 cats in Hastings and Rother, as well as neuter many hundreds of local cats and Bull breeds to prevent suffering. To continue our vital work, we heavily rely on fundraising events and donations.”

To donate to the exhibition email a photo of the artwork, including the media type and measurements, to: bluebellridge@outlook.com before January 31. Visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk