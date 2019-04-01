Appeal after vehicle damaged three times in Crowhurst

Police are appealing for anyone with information after a vehicle in Crowhurst was damaged on three separate occasions.

The vehicle in question was a Citroen Berlingo, police confirmed.

Rother Police tweeted: "A Citroen Berlingo has been damaged on three separate occasions in Crowhurst.

"If you can help with information regarding this please call 101 and quote 1194 of 29:03:2019."

