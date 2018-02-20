Anything Goes in April at St Mary in the Castle

The Renaissance Theatre Company returns to the stage in April, with a production of Cole Porter’s musical, ‘Anything Goes’, at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings.

The production is being held to raise funds for local charity St Michael’s Hospice.

Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S.S. American. It tells the tale of boy meets girl and the ensuing complications - including a love triangle. The show is an amusing story wrapped around one of Cole Porter’s magical scores.

Tickets cost £14.50 (plus Concessions) for performances on Thursday, April 26, 7.30pm, Friday, April 27, 7.30pm and Saturday, April 28, at 2.20pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are now available at Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Muriel Matters House, 2 Breeds Place, Hastings.

For further information call 01424 451111.