Anything goes as sparkling show raises money for two good causes

Renaissance Theatre Company not only delighted a large audience but raised a substantial sum for St Michael’s Hospice and the Shazzie Sparkle Trust with their recent performance of the musical Anything Goes at St Mary in the Castle.

Complicated relationships, mistaken identities and shady shenanigans abound as a colourful array of characters – passengers and crew – journey from America to England aboard the ocean liner SS American in the Cole Porter musical, reflects the glitz and glamour of the roaring 20s.

Experienced and capable company members were joined by a number from the next generation, who proved themselves to be worthy of their casting.

Stephen Page said: “In two of the biggest set-pieces, the songs, Anything Goes and Blow, Gabriel, Blow, we witnessed the absolute dedication and commitment of the entire cast as they threw themselves with authentic ‘20s gay abandon in these all-singing, all dancing, up-tempo extravaganzas. “Attention to the superb choreography was first rate and I must mention the brilliant tap routines. The brilliant musicianship of the band under the direction of Andy Gill deserves a special mention as does the wonderful rearranged duet by the two sailors.

Congratulations must go to Director Mark Evans and choreographers Jessica Sutton and Sarah Freeman. As well as the dedication of the whole cast and crew, there will be many others who have made this possible. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the hospice and the Shazzie Sparkle Trust.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)