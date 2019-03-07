Another mixed bag of weather in Hastings and Rother

There is a lot of weather about today as they say in Sussex and there will be some high winds to look

Some bright spells with the odd shower at first, then clouding over during the morning with outbreaks of rain during the afternoon. Winds will increase during the day, with coastal gales during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

There will be wind and rain with coastal gales during the evening, clearing away to the south overnight with winds easing. This will leave a clear and chilly second half to the night. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Friday will see a bright and chilly start, clouding over during the morning. Rain and strong winds will spread east during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

There will be outbreaks of rain on Saturday, clearing overnight before further rain on Sunday. Rain or wintry showers possible on Monday. Windy at times with the odd overnight frost possible.

