Annual ball will support good causes

The annual Peridot Ball takes place this year at the Powdermills Hotel, Battle, on August 31 and will raise funds Prostate Cancer UK and The Stroke Association.

It is organised by Hastings woman Hayley Luck, who explained: “After losing my father to prostate cancer in 2011 my family and I decided that we wanted to organise a charity event in his memory and in memory of my mother in law who we had lost to a stroke and to raise funds and awareness about these two conditions, so we organised a charity ball.

The evening will include a glass of Prosecco upon arrival, three course meal followed by tea/coffee and mints, live music provided by Chris Anderson’s ‘The Swing Thing’ during dinner, a luxury raffle and auction followed by music and dancing until midnight. Tickets are £37 or a table of ten for £350, available by contacting 0781 8508469 or email via our facebook page www.facebook.com/theperidotball.