Animal welfare - Ravenside pet store helps to raise £50,000 for animals in need

Staff members of Pets at Home at Ravenside are celebrating after they helped raise £50,000 to help animals in need this winter.

For 10 days, the store team worked hard to raise vital money for animal rescues in and around Bexhill by inviting customers to purchase a Peel & Reveal ticket for just £1, as well as hosting volunteer collections and fundraising, with all proceeds going to charity.

The initiative, which was run by the RSPCA and raised a grand total of £50,000 in England and Wales, will help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in desperate need of care.

Melanie Crossinggum store manager at Pets at Home Bexhill, said: “What a fantastic result! We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all our generous customers for taking part and donating much needed funds.

“It’s great to know that this money will go towards supporting fantastic rescue centres who work to help animals who have suffered from neglect and cruelty.”

Sarah Colberg, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager from the RSPCA, said: “We are delighted to once again be supported by Pets at Home colleagues and customers who have all helped raise vital funds to support the RSPCA’s work to promote kindness and prevent cruelty to animals.

“Our 24-hour helpline receives a call on average every 30 seconds and last year alone we received over one million calls and rescued over 114,000 animals. We are only able to be there for animals in need due to generous donations and support so thank you to everyone for getting involved.”

