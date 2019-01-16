Amber Rudd to speak to local business women at Hastings seminar

Hastings MP Amber Rudd has been confirmed as one of the guest speakers at a local event aimed at inspiring women entrepreneurs.

The event, which has been organised by ‘Make It Your Business’, is set to take place at the White Rock Hotel, on Hastings seafront, on Friday February 8 from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

The Government minister will be joined by other guest speakers Fiona Aliman-Treen, Geri Brooks and Kay Avery-Stallion.

Make It Your Business is like-minded group of women who all run businesses and know how important it is to feel supported.

It offers a powerful seminar of practical advice, solutions and information, aimed at women who either want to start a business, or who want to scale up the one they have.

The session starts with networking, followed by our panellists’ candid accounts of the highs and lows of starting a business, and then time for questions from the audience and further networking.

Admission is £10, which includes lifetime membership to Make It Your Business.

Make It Your Business is part of the National Women’s Enterprise Network, a not-for-profit organisation set up to encourage female enterprise

For more information on taking part call Sorrell on 07720 826931. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.

