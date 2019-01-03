Amber Rudd calls for ‘urgency’ in reopening Hastings Pier

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd has confirmed she will host a summit with the owner of Hastings Pier to explain the importance of the iconic pier being reopened on time.

It was announced on Saturday that Hastings Pier will be closed until March 2019 to conduct repairs and other necessary work.

The owner, Mr Abid Gulzar, has said the closure is ‘to conduct essential maintenance and improvements’.

Ms Rudd said: “This is disappointing news of course, however, it is important that safety is prioritised.

“In all my meetings with the owner, I have always stressed how important the pier is to our community and have represented the concerns of residents to him.

“Local businesses and families can be assured I will do the same again and stress the importance of our world famous pier reopening on time.

“I will shortly be meeting with the owner to ensure there is urgency for getting the pier safe and open for visitors and I will provide more information to all my constituents.

“As Hastings residents will remember the devastating effects of the arson in 2010, it is essential that the issues with electrical wiring on the pier are solved.”

The Hastings Observer has put a series of questions to Mr Gulzar about the closure of Hastings Pier but has not yet received a response.

