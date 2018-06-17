Amber Rudd calls for meeting over Hastings Pier sale

Hastings’ MP has called for a meeting to address the community’s concerns over the sale of Hastings Pier.

It was announced late on Friday (June 15) that the seafront landmark has been sold to private investor and owner of Eastbourne Pier Abid Gulzar – despite a community bid to keep it in public hands.

Mr Gulzar on Hastings Pier. Photo by Sid Saunders

There was a mixed reaction to the news, with Friends of Hastings Pier saying they were ‘sad and shocked’ the publicly-owned asset had been sold off at a ‘bargain price’.

Responding to the outcry, Amber Rudd said on Twitter: “Thank you all who have contacted me re sale of Hastings Pier. Not surprisingly views vary enormously.

“I made it clear to administrator that purchaser has to confirm free access to Pier, and that’s been done.

“I will request early meeting to ensure community concerns addressed.”

