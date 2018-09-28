Amber Rudd backs second Brexit referendum in light of no deal scenario

Hastings MP Amber Rudd has said a second referendum on Brexit as opposed to crashing out of Europe with no deal.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston show this week, the former Home Secretary said the UK was “in completely uncharted territory”, saying: “I think a people’s vote could be the result of an impasse.”

Asked if she would back that vote if it was the only alternative to leaving with no agreement, she replied: “Is that preferable to no deal? Absolutely.”

It makes MS Rudd the most senior Conservative to support a fresh referendum.

But she added: “I don’t think no deal will happen,” she said, arguing a Norway-style EEA deal – effectively keeping the UK in the EU single market – remained a possibility.

Ms Rudd said she opposed a Canada style deal, which is being pushed by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnston and commented: ““There are so many reasons a Canada-type deal doesn’t work, starting with the Irish border, going on to manufacturing, that I think we can make those arguments.”