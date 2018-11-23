Amazing winter beers on offer at Bexhill beer festival this weekend

Real ale enthusiasts should head to the Albatross Club at Bexhill from Friday November 23 - Sunday 25 when the award winning club holds another of its popular beer festivals.

The festival runs from 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12 - 5pm on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Creepy crawlies set to invade our homes this winter

This one is a mini festival and will include 10 beers on stillage from all over the country with an emphasis on seasonal autumn and winter beers, along with a further five beers from Sussex and Kent microbreweries on hand-pumps, and at least six ciders.

The Festival will be offering all beers in thirds of a pint, with three thirds served on a paddle for the same price as a pint to alow people to sample a greater selection.

beers on offer include a porter brewed with Yorkshire sloes, Titanic Plum Porter Special Reserve and Dogbolter dark ale.

There will be live music with The Other Band on Friday evening, The Spiffing Good Eggs on Saturday evening, and Dick on guitar on Sunday afternoon followed by followed by The Albatross Ukulele Band.

Entry to the Festival is free and open to non-members.

See also: Hastings attraction drops live reindeers from its Christmas event.