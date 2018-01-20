All welcome to join as King’s Church Hastings opens new venue in Bexhill

A new local church officially launches in Bexhill on Sunday (January 21), when King’s Church in Hastings starts its new venue in the town.

King’s Church Hastings started in 1974 with five people meeting in a basement flat in St Leonards. Today, it attracts around 500 people to its two meetings on a Sunday – 10am and 6pm at the Hastings Centre.

Sixty adults – most of whom already lived or worked in Bexhill, but some of whom have relocated to the town – are moving from the King’s Church Hastings congregation to start the new venue in Bexhill.

Steve Young, who leads King’s Church Bexhill with his wife Lori, said: “We’ve already held a few pre-launch Sundays in Bexhill and they’ve all gone really well, with around 100 people on each occasion, including children.

“We hope that King’s in Bexhill will be a multi-generational community offering something for all ages. We’ll be running groups for under 12s every week, regular youth activities and we’ve already had a number of visitors who have come along to find out about us.”

Steve added that the new church is committed to working alongside the existing churches in the town and has already received a warm welcome from a number of other church leaders, such as those who attend the Bexhill ministers group.

Steve said: “People of any background, walk of life, and belief are very welcome to join us for our official launch on Sunday, January 21.

“Whether you’re already a Christian or you’d simply like to find out more about Jesus, this is a new opportunity for you to visit a lively church in the heart of Bexhill.”

From the official launch on Sunday, January 21, King’s Church Bexhill will meet every Sunday at the Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College.

All are welcome to head along for tea and coffee at 10.30am, followed by worship, a children’s programme and a talk.

For more information about King’s Church, visit www.kingsbexhill.org, email hello@kingshastings.org or call 01424 755990 from Tuesday to Friday.