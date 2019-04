A person is reportedly trapped after a collision on the A27 Pevensey Bypass this morning (April 21).

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene after the incident at around 11.20am.

A number of vehicles are said to have been involved in the crash.

The road is reported as closed both ways between the Golden Jubilee Way and Pevensey services roundabout.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

