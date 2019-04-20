Air ambulance called after motorbike and car collide near Rye

An air ambulance was called after a motorbike and car collided near Rye this afternoon.

Camber Road, east of Rye, has been closed to traffic while emergency services deal with a collision between a car and motorcyle, police confirmed.

An air ambulance was called to the scene just north of North Point Beach following the collision at 2.14pm, police said.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area for the rest of the afternoon.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 quoting Operation Thorncroft or report it online.

