Actors come to Hastings and St Leonards to shoot upcoming film

Film crews were in town recently shooting for an upcoming movie.

Actors Larry Lamb (The Hatton Garden Job, Eastenders), Phil Davis (Vera Drake, Riviera), Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, The Full Monty) and Marion Bailey (Peterloo, Allied) were spotted at St Leonards Showground (College of the Holy Child) in Magdalen Road, St Leonards as they took part in filming.

Filming of Brighton in the grounds of The College of The Holy Child in St Leonards.''Actor Larry Lamb talking to reporter Richard Gladstone SUS-191104-122003001

The movie, called Brighton, has been adapted from a 1994 play by veteran actor and playwright Steven Berkoff, called Brighton Beach Scumbags, and features the four actors, as well as young up-and-coming cast.

Brighton is co-written and directed by Stephen Cookson (Stanley, A Man of Variety, My Angel).

The main characters are two working-class couples, who are on a day trip to the beach.

But the plot takes a dark turn involving a vengeful act of violence.

Filming of Brighton in the grounds of The College of The Holy Child in St Leonards.''Director Stephen Cookson SUS-191104-122016001

Director Stephen Cookson said: “The couples come down to Brighton for the first time after 40 years and reminisce about how they first met.

“It’s set in 1960, 1950 and in 2005.

“For location shots, we did a lot of visiting in towns along the south coast, from Margate to Brighton and felt Hastings had the look we needed, as Brighton is a bit too modern now for the time period the movie is set in.”

He described the film as a ‘dark comedy’.

The cast of the film, Brighton. Photo credit: Toby Shaw/Three Wise Monkeys Productions SUS-191204-111012001

He added that the movie is due out at the cinemas early next year, with filming set to finish this autumn.

Stephen said: “Hastings is really nice and we’ve used a lot of local people as part of the crew, such as students, and those working as runners. The local community has been fantastic and supportive, helping when it can.”

Larry Lamb said the character he plays is a ‘regular run-of-the-mill right-wing bigot’ who has come down to Brighton with his mates’ wives and ‘hates everybody’.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve stayed in Hastings and I have to say I really like it. There is a really nice vibe here among the people and I love the seafront.

“The main thing about this movie is that it has got a really great group of actors.”