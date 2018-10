Part of the A259 between Bexhill and Hastings has been closed following a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

The collision has taken place between the Filsham Road and Bulverhythe Road junction and the B2092 Harley Shute Road junction.

The road has been closed in both directions and long delays are being reported in the area.

Emergency services are on the scene and an air ambulance was called. For more on the incident see our update: Person flown to hospital after car and motorbike crash