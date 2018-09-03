A2100 to remain closed after car hits telegraph pole

The A21 has been re-opened but the A2100 will remain closed into the evening following two crashes earlier today (September 3).

Two cars collided as they were travelling southbound along the A21 Kent Street, close to Claremont School, this afternoon.

On Twitter officers said the road had now been re-opened following the crash.

However, a separate collision on the A2100 happened earlier in the day along the A2100 as a car hit a telegraph pole.

Around 66 homes were left without power and police added the road will remain closed until 9pm whilst engineers look to restore power to the properties.