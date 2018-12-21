A21 update: Road will close for up to two hours while overturned lorry is recovered

The A21 between Hastings and Sedlescombe will be closed for up to two hours this evening (Friday, December 21) to recover an overturned lorry.

An Eddie Stobart lorry travelling southbound on the A21 left the carriageway and turned on to its side at around 1pm this afternoon.

The incident, between Claremont School and Sedlescombe Golf Club, caused long delays for motorists in the area.

While the initial delays have now cleared, police have tweeted to say the road will be closed later this evening for recovery to take place.

The tweet, from the Rother Police account, said: “The A21 at Kent Street will be closed at 7pm tonight for up to two hours whilst a 40 tonne lorry and its cargo is recovered. Ensuring we missed the peak traffic.”

Shortly after the incident, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A lorry overturned on to its side and left the road on the southbound A21 at Sedlescombe between Claremont School and Golf Club Road at 1pm on Friday (December 21).

“There were no injuries. The owners are making arrangements for its recovery.”