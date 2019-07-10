A21 oil spill causing delays

An oil spill on the A21 at Hurst Green is causing delays this evening (July 10).

Emergency services are on scene and the road is partly blocked northbound after a double decker bus lost a large amount of oil on the road near the Ashdene service station.

A transit van has also broken down between the A229 Coopers Corner and B2099 Ticehurst turn off.

Rother Police said on Twitter: “A21 northbound at Ashdene Service Station closed after a double decker bus lost the oil from its engine and stopped. 150M of oil in the carriageway. Seek alternative routes.”