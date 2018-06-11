A wheely great cycle festival

It was two wheeled fun in the sun for hundreds of cycling enthusiasts over the weekend when the 1066 Cycling Festival took place.

The two day festival saw events held in Hastings on Saturday and in Bexhill on Sunday and was blessed with glorious weather.

1066 Cycling Festival in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181106-074914001

There were lots of activities to get involved in, such as family bike rides, pedal-powered Scalextric, a smoothie bike, demonstrations at the Source BMX centre, a children’s parade, adapted bikes and races along Bottle Alley.

There was a bike decorating competition, including an eco-category which involved using found items on the beach.

The Savage Skills Stunt team put on a display at the Stade on Saturday.

Sunday saw events continue in Bexhill, based around the seafront and De La Warr Pavilion.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.