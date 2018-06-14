A new crazy golf World Champion has been crowned in Hastings.

And this year the title went to an English winner, Marc Chapman from just down the road in Canterbury.

The championships took place at Hastings Adventure Golf on June 9 and 10, with the largest number of competitors in the field since 2005.

Marc took the world title and £1,000 prize money in the two-day mini golf marathon. His score was 226, 26 under par, beating last year’s top score by Czech Republic’s Olivia Prokopova who took the 2017 title with a score of 235, 17 under par.

This is the ninth time the 32 year old from Canterbury in Kent entered the tournament and said he was thrilled to win the title.

Marc said: “It feels amazing to finally become the World Crazy Golf Champion! It’s been a great personal ambition of mine to win this event and I have been close to it a few times before. I’ve only played in a few events in the last five years, which makes this win even more amazing to believe!”

Simon Tompkins of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “Congratulations to all our winners and a huge well done to everyone for taking part and making this a thoroughly enjoyable event. There were several other prizes. Eight novices went home with prize money. This tournament has been held at Hastings Adventure Golf since 2003.”

