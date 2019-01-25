A Journey Home: Capturing Hastings through the eyes of town’s taxi drivers

An internationally-renowned artist has collaborated with a local taxi firm to construct a contemporary photographic document of Hastings.

Tom Hunter has joined with taxi firm 247247, while referencing the collection of Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, to create A Journey Home – an exhibition which will be at the museum from February 9 until June 2, 2019.

The taxi drivers, who represent the diverse community of Hastings, were invited by Hunter to choose their favourite locations in the area, to be photographed at either dusk or dawn during the periods known as the ‘golden hour’ and ‘blue hour’.

In this way, Hunter pays tribute to Turner and the many other artists that have worked here, inspired by the natural landscape and incredible light conditions.

Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring an artist with an international reputation to the museum, which has only been made possible by the generous support of our funders, especially Arts Council England and Scott Mead.

“It also wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiastic response from 247247 Taxis, whose drivers so generously shared their thoughts, stories and special places.”

Tom Hunter takes inspiration from art historical works when creating his photographs, and he used the museum’s own collection for this new commission. The museum’s oil paintings can be viewed on the Art UK website, and some will be included in the exhibition, along with other relevant material from the museum’s collections on an interactive gallery touchscreen.

Entrance to the museum and all exhibitions is free.

A Journey Home has been curated by Lucy Bell and David Rhodes.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is also holding a competition where your photographic work could be included in a pop-up exhibition at the museum.

They are looking for a series of three photographs that relate to your favourite local place. Submit your photographs via Instagram using hashtag #HMAGHunter before April 30.

Judging will take place on May 7, with 10 pieces going on display at the museum from May 18 to June 2. There is a first prize of £200, second prize of £100 and a third prize of £50.

