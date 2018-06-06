61 per cent of Hastings residents ‘proud to be English’

More than 60 per cent of Hastings residents said they were proud to be English, according to a YouGov survey.

The survey, which questioned 20,081 people nationwide, found 61 per cent of people from Hastings were proud to be English, above the national average of 57 per cent.

The survey also found that 52 per cent of residents in Hastings thought the town’s best years were in the past, compared to a national average of 49 per cent.

However, just 17 per cent thought Hastings’ best years were in the future – level with the national average – according to the survey.

The survey said just 12 per cent of residents thought Hastings was getting better – above the national average of 11 per cent – while 41 per cent thought it was getting worse – above the national average of 39 per cent.

Almost three quarters of Hastings residents – 73 per cent – thought they had little influence on local decisions, according to YouGov, level with the national average.

The survey also found only 21 per cent of Hastings residents thought they could influence local decisions ‘a fair amount’ – again level with the national average.