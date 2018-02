Sussex Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper.

Police say 22-year-old Harry Jones, of Sydney Close, St Leonards, is wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill and a kidnap.

He is described as being white, 6ft 2in tall, skinny and with short brown hair. It is believed Jones may still be in the St Leonards area.

Police ask anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to report online or call 101 quoting reference 522 of 24/01.