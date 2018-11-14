13-year-old St Leonards boy missing for five days

A 13-year-old boy from St Leonards has been missing for five days.

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Comanche Earl from St Leonards, who left his home on Saturday morning (10 November) and has not been seen since.

Police described him as white, 5’ 4”, of slim build and with short blond hair and was last seen wearing a blue coat with an orange lining, skinny jeans, black shoes and carrying a man bag.

Comanche has links to Hastings and he could have travelled to this area, police said.

If you see Comanche or know where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1239 of 11/11.